Russian Strategy On Artificial Intelligence Aims To Set AI Regulatory Framework By 2030

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:33 PM

A comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) could be created in Russia by 2030, a new national strategy for the development of AI technologies said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A comprehensive legal and regulatory framework in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) could be created in Russia by 2030, a new national strategy for the development of AI technologies said.

The strategy was prepared by the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Sberbank, the country's largest lender, and members of the expert and business communities. According to the document, Russia should become one of the international leaders in AI, which will contribute to the welfare and quality of life of the population, boost economic development, and ensure national security and the proper functioning of law enforcement.

"The creation of a regulatory framework in the field of AI. The goal for 2024 is to create necessary legal conditions for the implementation of goals, measures and objectives of the strategy. The goal for 2030 is to create a complete legal and regulatory framework in the AI field," the document said.

According to the strategy, Russia also aims to address shortfalls in AI specialists by 2030 and intends to create an AI chip to ensure availability of computing resources by 2024.

Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to submit the draft national strategy for technological development in the AI field by June 30.

