Russian Strike Damaged 40,000 Tonnes Of Grain: Kyiv

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Russian strike damaged 40,000 tonnes of grain: Kyiv

Russia damaged almost 40,000 tonnes of grain in an overnight strike on southern Ukrainian ports near the Danube river, Kyiv's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russia damaged almost 40,000 tonnes of grain in an overnight strike on southern Ukrainian ports near the Danube river, Kyiv's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday.

"The Russians attacked warehouses and grain elevators -- almost 40,000 tonnes of grain were damaged," Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in an English-language post on social media.

Kubrakov added that the grain was destined for some African countries, China and Israel, and accused Russia of using Iranian drones to carry out the attack.

"These are the very ports that have become the foundation of global food security today," he said.

Since pulling out of the landmark Black Sea grain export deal in July, Russia has intensified attacks on facilities vital for Ukrainian grain shipments.

The deal had allowed around 33 million tonnes of grain to safely leave Ukrainian ports, easing fears of global food shortages.

With the Black Sea route effectively blocked, the formerly obscure Ukrainian ports of Izmail and Reni on the Danube have become crucial to the exports.

