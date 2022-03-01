UrduPoint.com

Russian Strike Hits Kyiv TV Tower, Cuts Broadcasts

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 09:36 PM

An apparent Russian airstrike hit Kyiv's main television tower in the heart of the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, knocking out some state broadcasting but leaving the structure intact

After a blast sounded around the city and smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district, the interior ministry said equipment had been damaged and "channels won't work for a while".

A photograph distributed by the interior ministry showed a thick cloud of smoke billowing from part of the tower, but AFP journalists with a view of the scene could see it still standing.

The interior ministry said that back-up systems would be put into operation to restore programming.

