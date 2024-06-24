Russian strike in east Ukraine kills four, wounds 34: official

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk killed four people and wounded dozens more on Monday, the governor of the Donetsk region said.

Moscow over recent weeks has concentrated its firepower on the eastern industrial region of Donetsk, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia.

"At least four people were killed and 34 wounded -- these are the preliminary results of the strike on Pokrovsk," the region's governor Vadym Filashkin said.

"Among the wounded are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in a moderate to serious condition," he added in the statement on social media.

Filashkin said that Russian forces had fired two Iskander-M missiles at Pokrovsk destroying and damaging several homes.

The town had a pre-war population of around 61,000.

"This is one of the largest hostile attacks on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences are yet to be determined," he added.

Filashkin separately said that a 62-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the town of Kurakhove further south.

"The Russians dropped a guided aerial missile on the town, and an infrastructure facility was damaged," he said, without elaborating.

Russia claimed to have annexed Donetsk along with three other partially-occupied regions of Ukraine in late 2022. It has been controlled in parts by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.