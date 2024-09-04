Open Menu

Russian Strike Kills 51 In Ukrainian City

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Russian strike kills 51 in Ukrainian city

Poltava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) At least 51 people were killed and hundreds wounded Tuesday in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, authorities said, in one of the single deadliest bombardments of the two-and-a-half-year war.

US President Joe Biden condemned the "deplorable attack", which Kyiv said hit a military training facility and a nearby hospital, though authorities did not say how many of the victims were military or civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to hold what he called "Russian scum" accountable, while rescuers worked to clear the rubble.

"According to the information available now, this Russian strike killed 51 people," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"The number of injured is 271. We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible," Zelensky said.

Washington, Berlin and London all condemned the strike.

Biden vowed Washington would continue military aid to Kyiv, "including providing the air defense systems and capabilities they need to protect their country".

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the attack a "sickening act of aggression", while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin "knows no limits".

Putin travelled to Russia's Vladivostok on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, after concluding a visit to Mongolia.

The trip was his first to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member since it issued a warrant for his arrest related to the war in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured Attack ICC Ukraine Russia Washington German Visit London Berlin David Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Poltava Mongolia Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

10 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

12 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

16 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

16 hours ago
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

20 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

20 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

22 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

22 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World