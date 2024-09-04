Russian strike kills 51 in Ukrainian city

Poltava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) At least 51 people were killed and hundreds wounded Tuesday in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, authorities said, in one of the single deadliest bombardments of the two-and-a-half-year war.

US President Joe Biden condemned the "deplorable attack", which Kyiv said hit a military training facility and a nearby hospital, though authorities did not say how many of the victims were military or civilians.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to hold what he called "Russian scum" accountable, while rescuers worked to clear the rubble.

"According to the information available now, this Russian strike killed 51 people," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"The number of injured is 271. We know that there are people under the rubble of the destroyed building.

Everything is being done to save as many lives as possible," Zelensky said.

Washington, Berlin and London all condemned the strike.

Biden vowed Washington would continue military aid to Kyiv, "including providing the air defense systems and capabilities they need to protect their country".

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the attack a "sickening act of aggression", while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin "knows no limits".

Putin travelled to Russia's Vladivostok on Tuesday, the Kremlin said, after concluding a visit to Mongolia.

The trip was his first to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member since it issued a warrant for his arrest related to the war in Ukraine.