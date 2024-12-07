Open Menu

Russian Strike Kills 7 In Southern Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A Russian strike on UKraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least seven people, the local governor said Friday.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.

"The death toll has risen to seven people," he said in a post on Telegram.

The attack comes after weeks of escalation in the near three-year war, with Moscow stepping up its attacks at the start of the freezing winter months.

An earlier strike on the central city of Kryvyi Rig killed two people and wounded 16, including a child, the state emergency services agency said.

"A three-storey building was destroyed, residential buildings and cars were damaged" in that attack, it said on Telegram.

