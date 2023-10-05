Open Menu

Russian Strike Kills At Least 49 In East Ukraine: Officials

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that a Russian strike on a grocery store and cafe in the eastern region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Ukrainian officials said Thursday that a Russian strike on a grocery store and cafe in the eastern region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district of the war-battered region bordering Russia, where Moscow's forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian prosecutor general said at least 49 people were killed.

