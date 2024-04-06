Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A Russian strike in Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least four people and wounded another 20, the regional governor said on Friday.

An earlier report by regional governor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram said that three people were dead and another 13 wounded.

Ukrainian authorities said that Russia had carried out a double strike, which involves bombing a location first, then timing a second attack on the same site for when emergency services arrive.

"Two missiles were fired first, then 40 minutes later another hit the same target as the rescuers and police began working" said Fedorov in a video.

Two journalists were among the injured, he said.

A day earlier three Ukrainian rescue workers died in a double strike on the north eastern city of Kharkiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the bombing "despicable".