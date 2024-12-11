Russian Strike Kills Two In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A missile strike on Tuesday killed two and wounded more than a dozen in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said.
Southern Ukraine has seen intensified strikes this autumn, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.
"A rescue operation is currently underway in Zaporizhzhia following a brutal Russian missile strike," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
He posted a video of rescuers carrying a corpse in a white body bag and searching through the rubble at the scene of the attack, which destroyed an office building and a private medical clinic in the centre of Zaporizhzhia.
Regional governor Ivan Fedorov said that two people had been killed, lowering the toll from the three previously announced.
"So far, 16 people have been taken to hospital: nine women and seven men," Fedorov said, adding that two of the injured were medics.
"At least six people are currently trapped under the rubble," the governor said.
Separately, the IAEA nuclear watchdog, which monitors the city's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that is under the control of Russian troops, said one of their cars was damaged by a drone.
"A drone hit and severely damaged an official vehicle of the IAEA on the road to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant today," the agency said on X, posting an image of the armoured vehicle.
The IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said no one was injured but condemned the attack on his staff.
Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, despite not fully controlling it.
In mid-November, the Ukrainian army warned that Russia was building up infantry and armoured vehicles while stepping up aerial bombardments ahead of planned attacks along Ukraine's southern front.
Escalated fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region would pose a significant threat to Ukrainian forces, which are losing ground in the eastern Donetsk region and in Russia's border region of Kursk.
Moscow has made steady gains across the eastern front line in recent months, including on Tuesday, when the Russian defence ministry said it had captured the village of Zhovte near the Kyiv-held supply hub of Pokrovsk.
Ukraine has been pleading for more support from its allies to help it fend off Russian troops on the battlefield and daily aerial attacks.
Zelensky reiterated that call after the strike on Zaporizhzhia.
"Each of these strikes proves that we need to enhance our air defence capabilities," he said.
"This matter depends entirely on political decisions: decisions by the US administration, European leaders and other partners around the world."
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
More Stories From World
-
Fiorentina's Bove has defibrillator installed after collapse: media41 seconds ago
-
US disburses $20 bn Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets46 seconds ago
-
NY gunman had manifesto railing against health insurance51 seconds ago
-
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US11 minutes ago
-
S.Korea ex-defence minister formally arrested for insurrection11 minutes ago
-
Nobel Peace Prize winner Nihon Hidankyo calls for a world without nukes21 minutes ago
-
Arctic is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs: US agency21 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Lula: from poverty to power21 minutes ago
-
Trump mocks Trudeau as 'governor' of 'state' of Canada31 minutes ago
-
Award-winning US poet Nikki Giovanni dies aged 8151 minutes ago
-
Thousands told to flee as wildfire tears through Malibu51 minutes ago
-
Blinken urges 'inclusive' process for new Syrian government1 hour ago