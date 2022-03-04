Russian strike on Chernihiv leaves 47 dead

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Forty-seven people have been killed following a Russian air strike in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional authorities said Friday.

"On March 3, 47 people (38 men and 9 women) were killed by a Russian air strike on a residential area in Chernihiv," local authorities said on Facebook.

Since it invaded Ukraine over a week ago, Russia has said that it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence to the contrary.