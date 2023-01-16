UrduPoint.com

Russian Strike On Dnipro A 'war Crime': Swedish EU Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Russian strike on Dnipro a 'war crime': Swedish EU presidency

Russia's weekend strike on a residential block in Dnipro, which killed at least 36 people, constitutes a "war crime", EU presidency holder Sweden said on Monday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Russia's weekend strike on a residential block in Dnipro, which killed at least 36 people, constitutes a "war crime", EU presidency holder Sweden said on Monday.

"The Swedish government condemns in the strongest terms Russia's continuing systemic attacks against civilians... in Ukraine, including Saturday's missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro", Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters, calling it a "horrific attack".

"Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes. Those responsible will be held to account", he said, speaking at a joint press conference in Stockholm with European Council President Charles Michel.

The Kremlin has denied responsiblity for the attack, and has pointed to an unsubstantiated theory circulating on social media that Ukrainian air defence systems had caused the damage.

"The Russian armed forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure. They strike military targets," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region said Monday the fate of another 35 residents of the building was unknown, and said rescue operations were continuing some 40 hours after the strike.

