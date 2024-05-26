Russian Strike On Kharkiv DIY Store Kills 2, Hundreds Feared Inside
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Russia on Saturday bombed a hardware superstore in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing two and injuring 33, in an attack condemned as "vile" by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said at least two people were killed and 33 injured when "two Russian guided bombs hit a construction hypermarket".
"Two people were killed. They were men who worked in the hypermarket," Synegubov said in a video posted on Telegram. "The number of wounded has gone up to 33 people," he added in a later post.
Thick black smoke billowed from the gutted building of the Epitsentr DIY superstore as firefighters sprayed water on a blaze sparked by the strikes, an AFP video journalist saw.
The Epitsentr chain of hypermarkets sells household and DIY goods.
"As of now, we know that more than 200 people could have been inside the hypermarket," Zelensky said on Telegram, condemning the daylight attack on an "obviously civilian" target.
Ukraine's rescue service posted images of firefighters spraying water inside the blazing building with the roof torn open and debris strewn around.
They said the fire was raging over an area of 10,000 square metres but that the firefighters managed to localise it.
The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles, with strikes on the city killing at least seven people on Thursday.
The latest attack came after Russia launched a ground offensive in the Kharkiv region on May 10. Ukraine said Friday that it had managed to halt Moscow's progress and was counterattacking.
- 'Brutal blow' -
"Russia struck another brutal blow at our Kharkiv -- at a construction hypermarket -- on Saturday, right in the middle of the day," Zelensky said.
"Only madmen like Putin are capable of killing and terrorising people in such a vile way," he added, referring to the Russian president who ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
"There were a lot of workers and shoppers inside," Zelensky said.
Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said that according to the store's owner, 15 store employees had not been in contact and approximately 200 people were in the building at the time of the strikes.
He described the attack as "pure terrorism".
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops mounted attacks Saturday in border areas.
Russia shelled the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a railway hub in the Kharkiv region near the border, wounding five, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.
It said two vehicles came under fire: a car with two passengers and an ambulance with a driver, a paramedic and a 64-year-old patient.
Russia also carried out air strikes on the Kupiansk district, damaging a factory and residential buildings, the prosecutor's office said.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From World
-
At least 16 dead, mostly children, in India fire: officials2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine shelling of Russian border town kills 2: governor2 minutes ago
-
UNSC adopts 97-nation Swiss resolution, including Pakistan, slams attacks on UN and aid workers, de ..2 hours ago
-
Aleix Espargaro wins Catalunya MotoGP sprint6 hours ago
-
Haiti still waiting for international force to tackle gangs6 hours ago
-
Aleix Espargaro wins Catalunya MotoGP sprint6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store kills two: official6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 hours ago
-
Colombia prosecutors charge ex-president Uribe with witness tampering7 hours ago
-
Archer makes international return as Pakistan put England in to bat7 hours ago
-
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive7 hours ago