Open Menu

Russian Strike On Kharkiv Hardware Store Kills Two: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Russian strike on Kharkiv hardware store kills two: official

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A Russian strike on Saturday hit a store selling building materials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least two people, its mayor said.

"We know for sure about two dead," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, saying that according to preliminary information the strike hit a hypermarket for construction materials in a residential area.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said that "two Russian guided bombs hit a construction hypermarket" and "a fire broke out over 15,000 square metres".

Videos posted by witnesses on social media showed a huge column of black smoke billowing into the sky from the Epitsentr store, located in an area of large stores beside a car park.

The chain of hypermarkets sells household and DIY goods.

"We have a large number of people missing. There are many wounded," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

"Apparently, the attack was on a shopping centre where there were many people -- this is pure terrorism."

The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles.

Strikes on the city killed at least seven people on Thursday, local authorities said.

Russia launched a ground offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region on May 10, but Ukraine said Friday that it had managed to halt its progress.

bur-am/imm

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Car Progress Kharkiv May From

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

42 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

3 hours ago
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

7 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

7 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World