Russian Strike On Kharkiv Hardware Store Kills Two: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) A Russian strike on Saturday hit a store selling building materials in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least two people, its mayor said.
"We know for sure about two dead," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, saying that according to preliminary information the strike hit a hypermarket for construction materials in a residential area.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said that "two Russian guided bombs hit a construction hypermarket" and "a fire broke out over 15,000 square metres".
Videos posted by witnesses on social media showed a huge column of black smoke billowing into the sky from the Epitsentr store, located in an area of large stores beside a car park.
The chain of hypermarkets sells household and DIY goods.
"We have a large number of people missing. There are many wounded," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
"Apparently, the attack was on a shopping centre where there were many people -- this is pure terrorism."
The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest, regularly comes under attack from Russian missiles.
Strikes on the city killed at least seven people on Thursday, local authorities said.
Russia launched a ground offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region on May 10, but Ukraine said Friday that it had managed to halt its progress.
bur-am/imm
Recent Stories
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Colombia prosecutors charge ex-president Uribe with witness tampering35 minutes ago
-
Archer makes international return as Pakistan put England in to bat45 minutes ago
-
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive45 minutes ago
-
Israel official says 'intention' to renew Gaza talks 'this week'1 hour ago
-
Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Rabat WTA result2 hours ago
-
South Africa's ruling ANC rallies to defend solo rule2 hours ago
-
Nadal won't '100% close door' on 'magical' French Open2 hours ago
-
Crusaders stun Blues to stay in Super Rugby contention as Force crash2 hours ago
-
South Africa's ruling ANC rallies to defend solo rule2 hours ago