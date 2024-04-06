Russian strike on Kharkiv kills six

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A Russian night-time attack on Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv killed six people and wounded almost a dozen, Kyiv said Saturday.

The northeastern city 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border -- has seen increased deadly attacks in recent months as Moscow's invasion drags on for more than two years.

"Six killed and 11 wounded as a result of the enemy's night-time missile attack on Kharkiv," the local prosecutor's office said on social media.

Authorities said the strike hit just after midnight.

"At about 12:20 am, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the residential Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," the prosecutor's office said.

It said "high-rise buildings, administrative buildings, dormitories, a kindergarten, shops, cafes and cars were damaged."

Kharkiv police said Moscow fired two S-300 missiles at the city and then attacked with drones during rescue operations.

"At night, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with S-300. On a city that is sleeping," Volodymyr Tymoshko of the local police force said on social media.

He said Russia then used "the practice of repeated shelling."

"When all relevant services were working at the site of the missile hit, enemy drones arrived," he said, adding that air defence downed then.

Local officials earlier said that the six dead were killed by the drones.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said Russia attacked "while Kharkiv residents were sleeping peacefully."

He said "nine residential buildings" were damaged as well as "two kindergartens, two schools" and "several dozen shops."

Police added that there were no casualties in a separate attack on Mala Danylivka, a village on Kharkiv's northwest outskirts.

Photos released by police on Telegram showed several fires in civilian areas, including near a high-rise apartment building.

The attack came as Ukraine's airforce reported multiple groups of Russian drones across the country.

In the southern Kherson region, authorities said they recovered the bodies of a couple in their 50s and 60s Saturday killed by a Russian missile attack a day earlier.

"Yesterday, the occupants attacked the village of Zmiivka in Beryslav district with guided missiles. A building was damaged as a result of the hit," Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson region said,

"Under the rubble, rescuers found the bodies of two victims -- a man born in 1957 and a woman born in 1965," he added.

The attack on Kharkiv came a day after a Russian strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia killed four people and wounded more than 20.

Ukraine's internal ministry Saturday updated the wounded toll in the Zaporizhzhia strike to 23, which included two children.

