Russian Strike On NATO Nation Supplying Materiel To Kiev Would Invoke Article 5 - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 09:47 PM

A Russian strike on a NATO country where military assistance for Ukraine is present would be a "game changer" and invoke Article 5 of the alliance's founding treaty, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday

"The United States is not operating inside the territory of Ukraine. So if the Russians were to obviously strike NATO territory where the materiel is being assembled, that would invoke Article 5 and be a complete game changer," Sullivan said at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

He said that Russia's attempts to interdict this materiel inside Ukraine have been limited.

"Of course, that's something we're constantly watching. Part of the effort is to ensure there is a resilient and diverse method of getting it in," he added.

Article 5 provides for collective defense - if a NATO ally is the victim of a military attack, every other member of the alliance will consider it to be an act of violence against all members and will take necessary actions.

