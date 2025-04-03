Open Menu

Russian Strike On Ukraine Leader's Home City Kills Four

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Russian strike on Ukraine leader's home city kills four

Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A Russian ballistic missile strike killed at least four people and wounded 17 others in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig on Wednesday, authorities said.

The strike followed an overnight Tuesday drone barrage on the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, which together killed one and injured at least seven others, according to officials.

The head of Kryvyi Rig's military administration, Oleksandr Vikul, said Russia attacked civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile, sparking a large fire, and that a rescue operation was under way.

"As of now, it is known that four people's lives were unfortunately taken by this strike. All of them are civilians," Zelensky said on social media.

"The only way to stop this is to put enough pressure on Moscow, on the Russian system, so that they are forced to abandon war and terror," he added.

Eleven of the 17 injured remain in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on his Telegram account.

An unverified social media video from the scene showed fire and smoke rising from a damaged industrial building, and debris lying around.

Recent Stories

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

46 minutes ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

2 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

9 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

10 hours ago
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

10 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

16 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

17 hours ago

More Stories From World