Russian Strike On Ukraine Leader's Home City Kills Four
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 10:40 AM
Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A Russian ballistic missile strike killed at least four people and wounded 17 others in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home city of Kryvyi Rig on Wednesday, authorities said.
The strike followed an overnight Tuesday drone barrage on the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, which together killed one and injured at least seven others, according to officials.
The head of Kryvyi Rig's military administration, Oleksandr Vikul, said Russia attacked civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile, sparking a large fire, and that a rescue operation was under way.
"As of now, it is known that four people's lives were unfortunately taken by this strike. All of them are civilians," Zelensky said on social media.
"The only way to stop this is to put enough pressure on Moscow, on the Russian system, so that they are forced to abandon war and terror," he added.
Eleven of the 17 injured remain in hospital, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on his Telegram account.
An unverified social media video from the scene showed fire and smoke rising from a damaged industrial building, and debris lying around.
