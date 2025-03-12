Russian Strike On Ukraine's Odesa Port Kills Four: Kyiv
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A Russian ballistic missile strike overnight on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed four people and damaged a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.
The attack late Tuesday came as Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.
Ukrainian officials said the attack occurred as the cargo ship was being loaded with a grain consignment intended to be sent to Algeria.
"Unfortunately, four people died -- citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were wounded -- a Ukrainian and a Syrian," Oleksiy Kuleba, vice prime minister for reconstruction wrote on social media.
"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring the world's food security," he added.
Separately, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said a 47-year-old woman was killed during a Russian missile attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Ukrainian air force said that in total Russia had launched three missiles at the war-battered country overnight as well as 133 drones of various types, including the Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drone.
Its air defence units shot down 98 of the drones, the air force added.
Recent Stories
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..
Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app
Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre
Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
More Stories From World
-
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem5 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'regrettable' not exempt from US steel tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Russia claims sweeping gains in Kursk region6 minutes ago
-
Ukraine military aid deliveries resume through Poland: Warsaw6 minutes ago
-
Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port kills four: Kyiv6 minutes ago
-
Bosnia police ordered to bring in Serb leader Dodik26 minutes ago
-
Italian defence firm Leonardo to boost capacity amid geopolitical risks26 minutes ago
-
Georgia court extends ex-president Saakashvili's jail term36 minutes ago
-
China, EU vow countermeasures against sweeping US steel tariffs1 hour ago
-
Bosnia police ordered to bring in Serb leader Dodik1 hour ago
-
Pakistan calls for boosting global efforts to achieve gender parity at a UN event1 hour ago
-
China strongly condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar express in Balochistan1 hour ago