Open Menu

Russian Strike On Ukraine's Odesa Port Kills Four: Kyiv

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port kills four: Kyiv

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A Russian ballistic missile strike overnight on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa killed four people and damaged a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The attack late Tuesday came as Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire and agreed to immediate negotiations with Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the attack occurred as the cargo ship was being loaded with a grain consignment intended to be sent to Algeria.

"Unfortunately, four people died -- citizens of Syria. The youngest victim was 18, the oldest was 24 years old. Two more people were wounded -- a Ukrainian and a Syrian," Oleksiy Kuleba, vice prime minister for reconstruction wrote on social media.

"Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure, including ports that are involved in ensuring the world's food security," he added.

Separately, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said a 47-year-old woman was killed during a Russian missile attack on the central city of Kryvyi Rig, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian air force said that in total Russia had launched three missiles at the war-battered country overnight as well as 133 drones of various types, including the Iranian-designed Shahed-type attack drone.

Its air defence units shot down 98 of the drones, the air force added.

Recent Stories

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

5 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

16 minutes ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

31 minutes ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

2 hours ago
 Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

2 hours ago
instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

2 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

3 hours ago

More Stories From World