Open Menu

Russian Strikes Badly Damage Ukraine's Largest Hydro Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Russian strikes badly damage Ukraine's largest hydro plant

Eight Russian missiles hit Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant in the early hours of Friday, causing "significant damage" to the facility, the office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General said

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Eight Russian missiles hit Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant in the early hours of Friday, causing "significant damage" to the facility, the office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General said.

Moscow launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Ukrainian energy facilities overnight, one of the largest aerial attacks of the two-year war.

The Dnipro Hydroelectric Station "was hit eight times," said Yury Belousov, head of the Prosecutor General's war crimes department on Ukrainian tv.

"The facility is really out of commission. The damage is very significant," he added.

The power station straddles the vast Dnipro river in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, close to the front lines.

Russia partially controls the wider Zaporizhzhia region, which it claims to have annexed.

Photos on social media showed a fire raging on the station's dam in the early hours.

A trolleybus driving across the dam's roadway had been hit in the missile attack and its 62-year-old driver killed, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The hydro plant is about 60 kilometres (37 miles) upstream from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces seized at the start of the war.

Ukraine's energy ministry said the situation at the hydro plant was "under control" following the strikes.

"There is no threat of a dam breach. However, the facility was damaged," it said in a statement on Friday morning.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Nuclear Driver Dam TV From

Recent Stories

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in ..

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

3 minutes ago
 UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

3 minutes ago
 47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 ..

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

1 minute ago
 Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, rel ..

Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

1 minute ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

1 minute ago
 China has over 1.09 billion netizens

China has over 1.09 billion netizens

1 minute ago
US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digit ..

US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

1 minute ago
 Grant for police officials

Grant for police officials

9 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..

9 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU I ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

9 minutes ago
 WB village civic facility programme reviewed

WB village civic facility programme reviewed

16 minutes ago
 Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

Opposition in KP assembly stages protest

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World