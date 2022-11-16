Russian Strikes Carried Out No Closer Than 21 Miles From Ukrainian-Polish Border- Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) All strikes by the Russian armed forces targeting Ukraine's military administration objects were inflicted no closer than 35 kilometers (21 miles) from the Ukrainian-Polish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We would like to emphasize that high-precision strikes were carried out on targets only withing the territory of Ukraine and at a distance of no closer than 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian-Polish border," the ministry said in a statement.