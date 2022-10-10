Russian Strikes Damage 11 Key Infrastructure Facilities in Kiev, Ukraine - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Eleven important infrastructure facilities were damaged in Kiev and eight Ukrainian regions on Monday as a result of Russia's massive strikes, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"As of 11.00 (08:00 GMT), 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged in eight regions and the city of Kiev. Currently, some areas are de-energized. We need to be prepared for temporary power outages, interruptions in water supplies, communications," Shmyhal said on Telegram.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting with Russia's Security Council. Putin called Saturday's explosion on the Crimean bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to the Russian president, Ukraine also carried out three terrorist attacks against the Kursk nuclear power plant and attempted to undermine the TurkStream gas pipeline.

The Russian leader said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev has put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

As a retaliatory measure, Moscow carried out massive strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Monday, Putin said. According to the Russian Defense Minister, the main goal of the strikes was achieved.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian media reported on explosions in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as missile strikes in Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions. In addition, according to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attacks were carried out against energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Zhytomyr.