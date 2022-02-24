Russian Strikes Do Not Target Ukrainian Cities, Civilians - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Russian army does not carry out any missile, aviation or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine and does not target civilians, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

"Military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being put out of action by (Russia's) high-precision means of destruction," the ministry said.

Nothing threatens the Ukrainian civilian population, it added.