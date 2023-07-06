Open Menu

Russian Strikes Hit Lviv Academy With Western Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The Russian armed forces struck the park area of the academy in Lviv, where Western-made armored vehicles, including UK Challenger tanks were located with a high degree of probability, barracks were also hit, where about 800 Ukrainian military and mercenaries were stationed, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces struck the park area of the academy in Lviv, where Western-made armored vehicles, including UK Challenger tanks were located with a high degree of probability, barracks were also hit, where about 800 Ukrainian military and mercenaries were stationed, a source in the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said it made high-precision weapon strikes at night at the points of temporary deployment of the Ukraine military and foreign mercenaries, as well as places of storage of armored vehicles of foreign production. All designated facilities have been hit, and significant damage has been inflicted on the enemy's strategic reserves.

"The purpose of today's strike on the strategic reserves of the enemy was Western military equipment and militants on the territory of the Academy of ground forces in Lviv. The strike with precision weapons was inflicted on the park area of the academy, where Western-made armored vehicles were located and with a high degree of probability, including UK Challenger tanks," the source said.

There were about 800 Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries who arrived from training centers of Western countries stationed in the quarters in the academy, the source added.

