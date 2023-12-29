Open Menu

Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Cities Kharkiv And Lviv: Mayors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Russian strikes Friday morning hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as well as Lviv in the country's west, the mayors of the two cities said.

"At least six explosions were heard in the city," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a Telegram post, while his Lviv counterpart Andriy Sadovyi reported "information about 2 strikes in Lviv".

Terekhov described the assault on Kharkiv as "a massive missile attack".

No casualties were immediately reported in either city.

On Thursday, Russian forces shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding one other.

Three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka, also in the Kharkiv region, police said.

Related Topics

Attack Police Russia Kharkiv Women Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

10 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

10 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

10 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

11 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

11 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

11 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

11 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

11 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

11 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

12 hours ago

More Stories From World