Russian strikes hit Ukrainian cities Kharkiv and Lviv: mayors

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Russian strikes Friday morning hit the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as well as Lviv in the country's west, the mayors of the two cities said.

"At least six explosions were heard in the city," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a Telegram post, while his Lviv counterpart Andriy Sadovyi reported "information about 2 strikes in Lviv".

Terekhov described the assault on Kharkiv as "a massive missile attack".

No casualties were immediately reported in either city.

On Thursday, Russian forces shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding one other.

Three women aged between 58 and 76 were also wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka, also in the Kharkiv region, police said.