Russian strikes kill eight, create new panic across Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A wave of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Tuesday, killing eight people and wounding dozens as new panic spread among exhausted residents.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second city that is near Russia's border -- hauled survivors from smouldering piles of rubble as apartment blocks were set ablaze and toppled by the strikes, AFP journalists reported.

Authorities said seven people were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the overnight barrage that also wounded more than 50 people.

The toll rose after emergency services said they pulled out "the body of a dead woman from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building".

Rescue operations were ongoing, they said.

Oleksandra Terekhovich ran into the corridor of her home for protection when she heard the first explosion. The second blast hit the building next door, shattering her windows and door, she said.

"There are no more tears. Our country has been going through what has been happening for two years now. We live with horror inside of us," she told AFP.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko praised "heroic" rescuers that he said had pulled 27 survivors from rubble. He posted dramatic footage of workers cutting free a man who had been trapped in freezing temperatures for hours.

Ukraine's army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces fired 41 missiles in the barrage and his forces had downed 21 of them.

AFP reporters in Kyiv heard air raid sirens echo over the capital at night, followed by a series of loud blasts as defence systems targeted the aerial onslaught.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in the attack on Kyiv that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts.

The UN slammed the attack that it said "brought more death, life-changing injuries, trauma, loss of property and destruction."