Russian Strikes Kill Four In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Russian strikes kill four in Ukraine

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed four people after several days of deadly attacks that claimed dozens of lives, officials said Thursday

Russian strikes across Ukraine killed four people after several days of deadly attacks that claimed dozens of lives, officials said Thursday.

Faced with renewed aerial assaults by Moscow, Kyiv's mobile air defences reported having enough ammunition to withstand a few more powerful attacks but would soon need aid.

Kyiv says the latest attacks underline the need for Western allies to speed up delivery of air defence equipment, combat drones and long-range missiles.

A strike in the central Kirovograd region, far from the front, killed one person at an industrial facility and injured eight others on Thursday, regional governor Andriy Raykovych said.

The energy ministry said a facility belonging to state power firm Ukrenergo in the region had been hit, cutting power to multiple households.

In the southern Kherson region, Russia shelled the town of Stanislav on the shores of the Dnipro rover, the regional head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

"A 61-year-old local resident died, My condolences to the family," Prokudin said.

Shelling killed one and wounded another in the village of Katerynivka, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Russian-controlled stronghold of Donetsk, regional governor Vadim Filashkin said.

