Russian Strikes Kill Four, Wound Dozens Across Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Dozens of people were injured and least four killed after a wave of Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine, setting residential buildings ablaze and reducing others to rubble.
Rescue workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city near Russia's border, hauled injured residents from the scene of an attack where smoke rose from smouldering piles of rubble, AFP journalists reported.
The regional governor said three residents were killed in the overnight barrage and another 42 had been wounded.
Medical workers treat one wounded man with blood smeared across his face, AFP saw.
AFP journalists in Kyiv meanwhile heard air raid sirens echo over the capital at night, followed by a series of loud blasts -- thought to be air defence systems responding to the incoming aerial onslaught.
Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces had fired 41 missiles -- including cruise, ballistic and surface-to-air missiles as part of the barrage -- adding that his forces had shot down 21.
In the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in an attack that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts of the city.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From World
-
Dutch reporter murder suspects on trial2 minutes ago
-
Amazon's French warehouses fined over employee surveillance2 minutes ago
-
Blinken to meet key West African presidents to rally support22 minutes ago
-
Israel loses 24 soldiers in deadliest day of Gaza ground war22 minutes ago
-
China's Zhejiang sees GDP growth of 6 pct in 202342 minutes ago
-
Beijing simplifies business registration for foreigners via facial ID42 minutes ago
-
China's soybean output hits record high in 202342 minutes ago
-
Japan's bullet train service partly suspended due to power outage42 minutes ago
-
Wife of Malaysia former finance minister charged in assets case52 minutes ago
-
At least 50 injured in major earthquake on China-Kyrgyzstan border1 hour ago
-
Egypt held to Cape Verde draw without Salah but through to AFCON last 162 hours ago
-
Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn2 hours ago