Open Menu

Russian Strikes Kill Four, Wound Dozens Across Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Russian strikes kill four, wound dozens across Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Dozens of people were injured and least four killed after a wave of Russian missiles targeted Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine, setting residential buildings ablaze and reducing others to rubble.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city near Russia's border, hauled injured residents from the scene of an attack where smoke rose from smouldering piles of rubble, AFP journalists reported.

The regional governor said three residents were killed in the overnight barrage and another 42 had been wounded.

Medical workers treat one wounded man with blood smeared across his face, AFP saw.

AFP journalists in Kyiv meanwhile heard air raid sirens echo over the capital at night, followed by a series of loud blasts -- thought to be air defence systems responding to the incoming aerial onslaught.

Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhny said Russian forces had fired 41 missiles -- including cruise, ballistic and surface-to-air missiles as part of the barrage -- adding that his forces had shot down 21.

In the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 20 people were wounded in an attack that set buildings and cars ablaze in central districts of the city.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Governor Ukraine Russia Man Kharkiv Border From Blood

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs ..

Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India

38 minutes ago
 Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem

3 hours ago
 PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East toda ..

PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

3 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan ..

Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s soci ..

Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..

16 hours ago
 Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrill ..

Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase

17 hours ago
 Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties

17 hours ago
 LG representative delegation call on CM KP

LG representative delegation call on CM KP

17 hours ago

More Stories From World