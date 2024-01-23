Russian strikes kill seven, create new panic across Ukraine

A wave of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities killing seven people and wounding dozens, setting ablaze and toppling apartment blocks and creating new panic among exhausted residents

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A wave of Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities killing seven people and wounding dozens, setting ablaze and toppling apartment blocks and creating new panic among exhausted residents.

Rescue workers in Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second city that is near Russia's border -- hauled survivors from smouldering piles of rubble, AFP journalists reported.

The regional governor said six Kharkiv residents were killed in the overnight barrage and another 51 wounded, as medics treated survivors in blood-soaked clothes and bandages.

Oleksandra Terekhovich ran into the corridor of her home for protection when she heard the first explosion. The second blast hit the building next door, shattering her windows and door, she said.