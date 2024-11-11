Russian Strikes Kill Six In Southern Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Russian air strikes killed at least six people in southern Ukraine, authorities said Monday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv launched record overnight drone attacks on each other.
Five people were killed in the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governor, while a sixth died in Zaporizhzhia in an attack that authorities said wounded more than a dozen.
"Five dead," Mykolaiv Governor Vitaly Kim said early Monday on Telegram, revising up an earlier toll of four after an attack that set several residential buildings on fire.
About 300 kilometres (185 miles) to the east in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine's state emergency services agency said Russia carried out three air strikes that killed a man and damaged multiple buildings.
Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said that 18 people were wounded, including five children.
"Boys aged 4, 16 and 17 and girls aged 15 and 17 have received the necessary medical assistance," he said on Telegram.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than any previous single nighttime attack during the conflict.
Russia also said it had downed 34 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow on Sunday, the largest attempted attack on the capital since the start of the war in 2022.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
More Stories From World
-
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote11 minutes ago
-
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'11 minutes ago
-
Celtics defeat Bucks despite big night for 'child' Giannis11 minutes ago
-
Japan's record number of women MPs still minority41 minutes ago
-
Japan PM set to form minority government41 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine launch biggest drone attacks of conflict51 minutes ago
-
Mauritius awaits results of close-fought vote51 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year2 hours ago
-
Fourth typhoon in a month hits Philippines2 hours ago
-
Sinner opens ATP Finals title bid by easing past De Minaur2 hours ago
-
UNRWA calls for ‘immediate action’ as famine unfolds in northern Gaza2 hours ago
-
Tatum leads Celtics over Bucks despite big night for Giannis3 hours ago