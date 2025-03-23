Open Menu

Russian Strikes On Kyiv Kill At Least Three: Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital overnight killed at least three people and wounded 10, Kyiv authorities said on Sunday.

"According to the available information, three people died, including a five-year-old child. Another 10 people were wounded," the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram.

Among the wounded, "the youngest victim was... only 11 months old", it said.

The drones targeted several districts of Kyiv, mainly hitting residential buildings and causing large fires, according to footage circulating on social media.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations are due to hold parallel ceasefire talks with US representatives in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

