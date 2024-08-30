(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Russian strikes killed at least four people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, including a 14-year-old girl at a playground, officials said on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had dropped a guided bomb on the city and urged Kyiv's allies to take "strong decisions" to bolster his country's air defence systems.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been bombed persistently by Russian forces since they launched their invasion in February 2022.