Russian Strikes On Ukraine's Kharkiv Kill Four, Including Child
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Russian strikes killed at least four people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, including a 14-year-old girl at a playground, officials said on Friday
Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Russian strikes killed at least four people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, including a 14-year-old girl at a playground, officials said on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had dropped a guided bomb on the city and urged Kyiv's allies to take "strong decisions" to bolster his country's air defence systems.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been bombed persistently by Russian forces since they launched their invasion in February 2022.
Recent Stories
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain
KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..
Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction
River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan
PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..
Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..
More Stories From World
-
Russian mercenaries pulled out of Burkina Faso to defend Kursk: commander7 minutes ago
-
Mpox vaccines expected to arrive in DR Congo within days: WHO chief3 minutes ago
-
Israel air strike kills three Palestinians on third day of West Bank raid2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says not worried Putin could be arrested in ICC member Mongolia2 hours ago
-
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child2 hours ago
-
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured 3 more villages in eastern Ukraine3 hours ago
-
Pope heads to Southeast Asia in ambitious trip3 hours ago
-
Man Utd to come up against Mourinho's Fenerbahce in new-look Europa League3 hours ago
-
Athletics, tennis take centre stage at the Paralympics4 hours ago
-
Stuttering Madrid look for quick fix with Barca off to fast start4 hours ago
-
Mainland-born giant panda celebrates 20th birthday in Taipei4 hours ago