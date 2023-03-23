UrduPoint.com

Russian Strikes Targeting Military Fuel Bases, Logistics System - Ukrainian Intelligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Russian armed forces have changed targets for their missiles, as recent strikes damaged fuel bases in several regions of Ukraine, as well as logistics systems of military groupings, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said on Wednesday.

"What were the main targets? The logistics system of our troops and the concentration of our equipment, which is located at the deployment points," Skibitsky told the RBK Ukraina news outlet.

He noted that the Russian military had started "reorienting the direction of strikes." In particular, bases with fuels and lubricants in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Lviv regions were hit by missiles, according to Skibitsky.

The Ukrainian military intelligence believes that the energy sector will still be targeted by Russia, but military facilities, groupings of Ukrainian troops and their logistics may become the main target, he said.

"We are analyzing which facilities the Russian Federation is monitoring. Hydrotechnical structures, bridges across the Dnipro, airfields and airports, supply routes for weapons and military equipment coming from the West are among them," Skibitsky said.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukraine's intelligence services. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions nearly every day, sometimes throughout the whole country.

