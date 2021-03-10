UrduPoint.com
Russian Student Detained For Plotting Terrorist Attack In Penza Region - Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian security services have detained a 16-year-old school student in the Penza Region who planned to conduct a terrorist attack over hatred for classmates and teachers, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Wednesday.

"A criminal case ... has been filed against a teenager born in 2005 ... According to the investigation, a 16-year-old teenager, having hatred of his classmates and teachers, was planning to commit a terrorist attack at his school in April, 2021," the committee said on its website.

The committee added that the teenager wanted to use a smooth-bore gun that was seized during raids at the homes of the pupil and his relatives.

The investigators requested the court take the teenager into custody, but a judge decided that he should be put under house arrest.

"At the moment, the steps are being taken to reverse the court's ruling. The investigation into the criminal case is continuing," the committee said.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the suspect was detained after he wrote on his social media account that he planned to shoot down his classmates. The teenager admitted his guilt.

