Russian Students in US Awaited Repatriation Flights in Homes of Compatriots - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Some of Russian students who got stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 travel restrictions after having their education program discontinued have taken refuge in homes of their compatriots, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Dozens of Russian school children remain stranded in the US after their educational programs were suspended and host families asked them to leave. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it was unaware of the educational programs under which kids traveled there. Four children have returned home on an April 14 flight from New York.

"Our compatriots took the initiative and accommodated them in their houses and apartments until the [evacuation] flights arrived to bring them back home," the director of the ministry's department for relations with compatriots abroad, Oleg Malginov, said.

He also advised Russian parents to send their children to study abroad only of the ministry is aware of these educational exchange programs. The program under which the stranded Russian children studied in the US is being run covertly and has not been coordinated with Moscow, according to the diplomat.

In addition, all Russians traveling abroad should maintain contact with Russian embassies and consulates, so that diplomats could quickly help them in a difficult situation, he recalled.