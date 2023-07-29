Russian Studies of Captured NATO Equipment Reveal Problems With Mobility - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The study of armored vehicles of NATO countries captured during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has demonstrated that Western models have acceptable armor but mediocre mobility and excessive design complexity, an informed source told Sputnik.

The source specified that Western equipment captured by Russian service members is being extensively studied by Russian specialists from an array of military and defense companies.

"During the current testing of captured NATO equipment, preliminary results have been obtained that generally meet expectations. In particular, tests have shown that Western models have an acceptable level of armor protection, although with a large number of weaknesses due to a distribution of protection that does not meet the requirements of modern combat.

On the other hand, NATO equipment has extremely mediocre mobility and maneuverability, especially on difficult and viscous soils, including due to low maneuverability," the source told Sputnik.

The source added that another of the weaknesses of Western technology is excessive design complexity.

"It's not about the difficulty of mastering equipment by crews... It's about maintainability and maintenance. The maintainability of Western designs is extremely low, especially in the field, and maintenance is very resource-intensive. And this is due primarily to the design features of their technology, in some cases, frankly, irrational," the source said.