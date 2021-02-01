Russian Su-24 Fighter Jet Passes Near US Destroyer Over Black Sea - US Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Su-24 flew next to US destroyer Donald Cook over the Black Sea at a low altitude, the 6th Fleet of the US Navy said on Sunday.

"The @USNavy routinely operates in the Black Sea to reassure @NATO Allies & partners and ensure security & stability in the region.

Today, #USSDonaldCook operating in international waters in the #BlackSea while a #Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby," the 6th Fleet tweeted and posted a video that showed how the Russian warplane passed near the US destroyer.

USS Donald Cook entered the Black Sea on January 23. Five days later, another US destroyer, Porter, joined USS Donald Cook. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the country's Black Sea Fleet is tracking the movements of both US destroyers.