UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Su-24 Fighter Jet Passes Near US Destroyer Over Black Sea - US Navy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russian Su-24 Fighter Jet Passes Near US Destroyer Over Black Sea - US Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Su-24 flew next to US destroyer Donald Cook over the Black Sea at a low altitude, the 6th Fleet of the US Navy said on Sunday.

"The @USNavy routinely operates in the Black Sea to reassure @NATO Allies & partners and ensure security & stability in the region.

Today, #USSDonaldCook operating in international waters in the #BlackSea while a #Russian SU-24 does a low pass nearby," the 6th Fleet tweeted and posted a video that showed how the Russian warplane passed near the US destroyer.

USS Donald Cook entered the Black Sea on January 23. Five days later, another US destroyer, Porter, joined USS Donald Cook. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the country's Black Sea Fleet is tracking the movements of both US destroyers.

Related Topics

Russia January Sunday

Recent Stories

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

39 minutes ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

49 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 hour ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

1 hour ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.