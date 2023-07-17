Russian Su-25 Crashed Due to Engine Failure in Training Flight Over Azov Sea - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) A Su-25 attack aircraft crashed over the Sea of Azov in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the preliminary cause of the accident is engine failure, the Russian Southern Military District said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar Territory said that a Su-25 plane crashed in the waters of the Sea of Azov, there are no casualties and destruction, the cause of the crash is being established, the pilot ejected, and was promptly evacuated by a rescue team.

"On July 17, 2023, a Su-25 attack aircraft crashed while performing a training flight in the Krasnodar Territory over the waters of the Sea of Azov. The preliminary cause of the accident is engine failure," the statement said.