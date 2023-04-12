Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Su-27 Fighter Escorts German Patrol Plane Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Russian Su-27 Fighter Escorts German Patrol Plane Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted a German patrol plane over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday to make sure it does not enter Russia's airspace, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted a German patrol plane over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday to make sure it does not enter Russia's airspace, the Defense Ministry said.

"On April 12, 2023, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the Baltic Sea that was approaching the airspace of the Russian Federation. A Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Western Military District was tasked with identifying an air target and preventing the violation of Russia's state border.

The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as an R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the German navy," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian jet escorted the German plane over the Baltic sea and then safely returned to its base airfield.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes and dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia German April Border From

Recent Stories

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour o ..

US President Joe Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

7 minutes ago
 US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later ..

US Federal Reserve Sees 'Mild Recession' in Later 2023, Recovery in 2 Years

9 minutes ago
 First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abro ..

First Russian Film Shot on ISS to Be Released Abroad - Film Director

7 minutes ago
 Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium ..

Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium Ammo for US Abrams Tanks - Mo ..

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve ..

Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve Syrian Crisis - Foreign Minist ..

7 minutes ago
 Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.