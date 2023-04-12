Russian Su-27 Fighter Escorts German Patrol Plane Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted a German patrol plane over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday to make sure it does not enter Russia's airspace, the Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted a German patrol plane over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday to make sure it does not enter Russia's airspace, the Defense Ministry said.

"On April 12, 2023, Russian airspace control detected an air target over the Baltic Sea that was approaching the airspace of the Russian Federation. A Su-27 fighter from the air defense forces of the Western Military District was tasked with identifying an air target and preventing the violation of Russia's state border.

The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as an R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the German navy," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian jet escorted the German plane over the Baltic sea and then safely returned to its base airfield.

"The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes and dangerously approaching an aircraft of a foreign state," the ministry added.