Russian Su-27 Fighter Escorts US B-52H Bomber That Approached Border - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:25 PM

Russian Su-27 Fighter Escorts US B-52H Bomber That Approached Border - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-27 fighter escorted a US B-52H bomber as it approached the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) A Russian Su-27 fighter escorted a US B-52H bomber as it approached the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

This happened last Saturday: at first, the B-52H strategic bomber "was escorted by Russian airspace control means when approaching the Black Sea.

"

When the bomber was near the Russian state border, it was met by a Russian Su-27 fighter, which "escorted it on the entire stretch of its flight along the border of Russia's territorial waters at a distance of about 70 kilometers from it."

After completing the task, the Su-27 returned to its base in Crimea.

