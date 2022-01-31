Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspace - Estonian Defense Forces

The Estonian Defense Forces on Monday said that the Russian Su-27 fighter jet had violated the country's airspace on January 29

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Estonian Defense Forces on Monday said that the Russian Su-27 fighter jet had violated the country's airspace on January 29.

"The Russian Air Force Su-27 jet violated the airspace of Estonia on Saturday. The incident occurred near the Vaindloo Island. The jet remained in Estonian airspace for less than a minute.

It was flying with the transponder in the off mode and remained out of contact with Estonian air traffic control at the time of violating the Estonian state border," the statement read.

According to the statement, the Russian envoy was summoned to the Estonian Foreign Ministry and was handed a note regarding the incident.

"Estonia considers it a very unfortunate and serious incident, given that such violations have happened repeatedly," the statement further read.

The defense forces added that it was the first violation of Estonian airspace this year.