Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted Two US B-1B bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted Two US B-1B bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said.

According to the center, radars detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Baltic Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet classified the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers ... After the foreign military aircraft flew away from the state border of Russia, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield," the center said.