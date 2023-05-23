UrduPoint.com

Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Russian Su-27 Jet Escorts Two US B-1B Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted Two US B-1B bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted Two US B-1B bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said.

According to the center, radars detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Baltic Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet classified the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers ... After the foreign military aircraft flew away from the state border of Russia, the Russian fighter returned to its base airfield," the center said.

Related Topics

Russia Border From

Recent Stories

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlN ..

Saif bin Zayed interacts with astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi during &#039;A Call From ..

7 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplie ..

State Dept. Says 'Skeptical' of Reports US-Supplied Arms Were Used in Belgorod A ..

1 minute ago
 Warsaw Seeking Continued Deployment of Germany's P ..

Warsaw Seeking Continued Deployment of Germany's Patriot Systems in Poland - Def ..

1 minute ago
 UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary coope ..

UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - ..

Poland Ready to Train 30,000 Ukrainian Soldiers - Defense Minister Mariusz Blasz ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.