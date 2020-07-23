Russian Su-27 Jet Scrambled to Intercept US P-8A Poseidon in Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon approached Russia's borders over the Black Sea on Thursday, and Su-27 jet was scrambled to intercept it, Russia's National Defense Control Center said.

"On July 23, Russian air control detected an air target approaching Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. To intercept the target, Su-27 fighter of the Southern Military District's air defense forces was was scrambled to intercept the target," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial target to a safe distance and identified it as US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon.

After the reconnaissance plane turned away from Russia's state border, the Russian fighter returned to the home airfield, the center said.

The entire flight of Su-27 aircraft took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, and no violation of the Russian border was allowed, it added.