UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Su-27 Scrambled To Intercept US Air Force Plane Over Black Sea - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:49 PM

Russian Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US Air Force Plane Over Black Sea - Military

Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept a reconnaissance aircraft of the United States Air Force over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a press release on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept a reconnaissance aircraft of the United States Air Force over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a press release on Saturday.

The center said Russia's airspace control systems detected an aerial target approaching state border in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Black See.

"To identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District was scrambled.

The Russian fighter's crew identified the aerial target as a RC-135 US air force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and shadowed it above the Black Sea," the press release read.

According to the NDCC, after turning the US aircraft from the Russian border and preventing a violation, the Su-27 jet safely returned to the base, with the entire flight aligned with international rules for the use of airspace.

Related Topics

Russia United States Border From

Recent Stories

'Infodemic' risks jeopardising virus vaccines

17 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

20 minutes ago

Govt to overcome COVID-19 2nd wave with people's s ..

19 seconds ago

No COVID-19 negative report required for MDCAT exa ..

20 seconds ago

India launches single resource on climate initiati ..

35 minutes ago

Birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.