Russian Su-27 Scrambled to Intercept US Air Force Plane Over Black Sea - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept a reconnaissance aircraft of the United States Air Force over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said in a press release on Saturday.

The center said Russia's airspace control systems detected an aerial target approaching state border in the airspace above the neutral waters of the Black See.

"To identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District was scrambled.

The Russian fighter's crew identified the aerial target as a RC-135 US air force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and shadowed it above the Black Sea," the press release read.

According to the NDCC, after turning the US aircraft from the Russian border and preventing a violation, the Su-27 jet safely returned to the base, with the entire flight aligned with international rules for the use of airspace.