Russian Su-27 Takes To Air When Aircraft Of German, French Navies Approach Border - Moscow

Published May 15, 2023

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted two NATO patrol planes over the Baltic Sea, which were detected moving towards the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet escorted two NATO patrol planes over the Baltic Sea, which were detected moving towards the Russian border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In order to identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, a Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet air defense forces on duty was taken into the air. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air targets as the aircraft of the German Navy's P-3C Orion basic patrol aircraft and the French Navy's Atlantique 2 anti-submarine patrol aircraft," the ministry said.

The Russian fighter jet safely returned to the home airfield after escorting the NATO planes, Russia's state border was not violated, the ministry added.

The flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters without crossing air routes and dangerous approach of foreign aircraft, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

