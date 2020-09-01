Russian Su-27s Escorted US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Russian fighters escorted US strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea on Monday, no violations of the Russian border were allowed, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

"On August 31, Russian airspace control devices detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the statement says.

Three Su-27 fighters from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet were scrambled.

"The crews of the Russian fighters identified the aerial targets as US Air Force strategic bombers B-52H. After the US aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home base," the statement says.

The entire flight of the Russian fighter was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules for the use of airspace, it says.

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the NDCC added.