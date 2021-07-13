Russian Su-30 Fighter Escorts US' Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Black Sea -Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) A Russian Su-30 fighter jet on Tuesday escorted US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft Ares near the Russian airspace over the Black Sea, Russia's National Center for Defense Management said.

The radars located an air target over the Black Sea approaching the Russian airspace, the center said.

The Su-30 jet took off to identify the target and prevent it from entering the country's airspace.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial target as the US Air Force EP-3E Ares electronic warfare aircraft and escorted it. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield," the center said.