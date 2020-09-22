Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew Self-Ejects - Military

(@FahadShabbir)

A Russian Su-30 plane crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, its crew ejected from the aircraft, the press service of the Western Military District said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A Russian Su-30 plane crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, its crew ejected from the aircraft, the press service of the Western Military District said Tuesday.

"On September 22, a Su-30 plane of the Western Military District had an accident during a scheduled training flight," the press service said, adding that the crew was able to land successfully and get in contact with the base.

The crew has now been taken back to the base.

"The plane fell in a forest. There is no damage on the ground," the press service said.

A commission has been sent to the site to determine what caused the accident.