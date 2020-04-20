UrduPoint.com
Russian Su-35 Buzzes American Spy Jet Within 25 Feet For 2nd Time In 4 Days - US Navy

Mon 20th April 2020 | 07:20 AM

Russian Su-35 Buzzes American Spy Jet Within 25 Feet for 2nd Time in 4 Days - US Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) A Russian Su-35 has conducted a second "unsafe" intercept of a US surveillance jet  in the Mediterranean in four days, flying once again just within 25 feet of a P-8A Poseidon, the US navy said in a statement.

"On April 19, 2020, a U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted twice by a Russian SU-35 over a period of 100 minutes.  The first intercept was deemed safe and professional.  The second intercept was determined to be unsafe and unprofessional due to the SU-35 a conducting high-speed, high-powered maneuver that decreased aircraft separation to within 25 feet, directly in front of the P-8A, exposing the U.S. aircraft to wake turbulence and jet exhaust," the US Sixth Fleet said late on Sunday.

The American jet had to descend to "create separation and ensure safety of both aircraft," the navy added, noting that the incident followed "the April 15, 2020 interaction over the same waters, where a Russian SU-35 flew inverted within 25 ft. of the U.S. P-8A."

According to the navy,  despite the fact that the Su-35 was operating in international airspace, the interaction was "irresponsible" and endangered the safety of flight of both aircraft.

"In both cases, the U.S. aircraft were operating consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity," the statement added.

The Russian military has not commented on the incident yet.

