Russian Su-35 Performs At Istanbul Aerospace Festival

Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Russian Su-35 performs at Istanbul aerospace festival

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Tuesday performed an aerobatic show at the opening ceremony of Turkey's biggest aerospace and technology festival in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A Russian Su-35 fighter jet on Tuesday performed an aerobatic show at the opening ceremony of Turkey's biggest aerospace and technology festival in Istanbul.

The 4++ generation supersonic multi-purpose fighter with a single seat and twin engines displayed various stunts over the sky for about 10 minutes.

During a visit to an air show in Moscow in late August, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspected the Su-35 and fifth-generation Su-57 jets, and discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the bilateral cooperation on them.

Russia offered to sell Su-35 fighters to Turkey in July after the United States terminated Ankara's involvement in the manufacturing of F-35 fighter jets over the latter's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems.

Russia has also sent a Be-200, a multi-purpose amphibious aircraft, to Istanbul aerospace and technology festival which lasts until Sept. 22.

