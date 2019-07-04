UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Sub Fire Did Not Impact Nuclear Reactor: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:15 PM

Russian sub fire did not impact nuclear reactor: minister

The fire on a Russian submersible that killed 14 navy officers this week started in the vessel's battery compartment and did not impact its nuclear reactor, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The fire on a Russian submersible that killed 14 navy officers this week started in the vessel's battery compartment and did not impact its nuclear reactor, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday.

Confirming for the first time that the accident happened on a nuclear-powered vessel, Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the crew took measures to protect the reactor from the flames, and that the submersible can be repaired.

"We identified the main reason for the accident, a fire in the battery compartment, which later spread," Shoigu said in his report to the president after his trip to Arctic port Severomorsk, where the unnamed vessel is currently docked.

Kommersant daily on Wednesday said, citing sources close to the crew, that the investigation is considering a powerful short circuit as a reason for the fire.

"The nuclear installation on this apparatus is completely isolated and unmanned on this vessel," Shoigu said. "In addition, the crew carried out all necessary measures to protect the installation, and it is in working order."

Related Topics

Accident Fire Russia Nuclear Severomorsk Vladimir Putin All From

Recent Stories

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

6 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

8 minutes ago

Zong 4G and Huawei SuccessfullyTested China Mobile ..

14 minutes ago

Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pa ..

24 minutes ago

Two robbers arrested after encounter in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Weak legislation hampers Authority's action agains ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.