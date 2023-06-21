The Russian submersible pilot who led missions to the Titanic to shoot underwater footage of the sunken ocean liner for James Cameron's eponymous blockbuster said the filmmaker offered him condolences over the apparent death of his fellow sub pilot and friend Paul-Henry Nargeolet who was aboard the missing Titan craft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Russian submersible pilot who led missions to the Titanic to shoot underwater footage of the sunken ocean liner for James Cameron's eponymous blockbuster said the filmmaker offered him condolences over the apparent death of his fellow sub pilot and friend Paul-Henry Nargeolet who was aboard the missing Titan craft.

"He (Cameron) sent me his condolences. He knows about my friendship with Paul-Henry Nargeolet... He said, 'your friends are going one after another.' He basically believes that it's over (for Nargeolet)," Anatoly Sagalevich told Sputnik.

Time is running out to find the tourist submersible after it disappeared on Sunday afternoon, less than two hours into its dive to the famous shipwreck. The craft, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, has a crew of five � the French pilot and four passengers � and 96 hours of oxygen reserves on board.

Sagalevich, an 84-year-old Russian marine scientist and deep-sea explorer who was behind the creation of the Soviet Mir subs that took Cameron to the ocean floor to film "Titanic" in the mid-1990s, said the Titan sub must have run into some serious technical trouble.

He argued that the French diver would have never let a submersible he operated become tangled in the wreckage of the Titanic, as some suggested.

"My experienced friend, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, is on board. We have known each other for about 30 years. Someone said it (the sub) struck (the debris). The pilot could not have struck anything. He has dived to the Titanic about 35 times. He's an experienced pilot who would never do something so stupid," Sagalevich said.

Nargeolet, he added, has experience of operating the French-made Nautile submersible, which can dive to a depth of 6,000 meters (19,700 feet), while the Titanic wreck is around 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) below the Atlantic.

The Russian veteran pilot suggested that the uncertified technology was likely at fault. UK media reported on Wednesday that OceanGate's former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, had raised concerns about the sub not being up to safety standards shortly before he was fired.