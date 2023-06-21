UrduPoint.com

Russian Sub Pilot Says Cameron Sent Condolences Over Friend's Apparent Death Aboard Titan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Russian Sub Pilot Says Cameron Sent Condolences Over Friend's Apparent Death Aboard Titan

The Russian submersible pilot who led missions to the Titanic to shoot underwater footage of the sunken ocean liner for James Cameron's eponymous blockbuster said the filmmaker offered him condolences over the apparent death of his fellow sub pilot and friend Paul-Henry Nargeolet who was aboard the missing Titan craft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Russian submersible pilot who led missions to the Titanic to shoot underwater footage of the sunken ocean liner for James Cameron's eponymous blockbuster said the filmmaker offered him condolences over the apparent death of his fellow sub pilot and friend Paul-Henry Nargeolet who was aboard the missing Titan craft.

"He (Cameron) sent me his condolences. He knows about my friendship with Paul-Henry Nargeolet... He said, 'your friends are going one after another.' He basically believes that it's over (for Nargeolet)," Anatoly Sagalevich told Sputnik.

Time is running out to find the tourist submersible after it disappeared on Sunday afternoon, less than two hours into its dive to the famous shipwreck. The craft, operated by US-based OceanGate Expeditions, has a crew of five � the French pilot and four passengers � and 96 hours of oxygen reserves on board.

Sagalevich, an 84-year-old Russian marine scientist and deep-sea explorer who was behind the creation of the Soviet Mir subs that took Cameron to the ocean floor to film "Titanic" in the mid-1990s, said the Titan sub must have run into some serious technical trouble.

He argued that the French diver would have never let a submersible he operated become tangled in the wreckage of the Titanic, as some suggested.

"My experienced friend, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, is on board. We have known each other for about 30 years. Someone said it (the sub) struck (the debris). The pilot could not have struck anything. He has dived to the Titanic about 35 times. He's an experienced pilot who would never do something so stupid," Sagalevich said.

Nargeolet, he added, has experience of operating the French-made Nautile submersible, which can dive to a depth of 6,000 meters (19,700 feet), while the Titanic wreck is around 3,800 meters (12,500 feet) below the Atlantic.

The Russian veteran pilot suggested that the uncertified technology was likely at fault. UK media reported on Wednesday that OceanGate's former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, had raised concerns about the sub not being up to safety standards shortly before he was fired.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Russia David United Kingdom Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Iran top diplomat in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf t ..

Iran top diplomat in Kuwait on third leg of Gulf tour

8 minutes ago
 Iran, Qatar Discuss Trade Cooperation, Port Develo ..

Iran, Qatar Discuss Trade Cooperation, Port Development - Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest ..

Yuan's Share in SWIFT Transactions Reaches Highest Point Since January 2022

10 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah says PTI chief 'mastermind' of May ..

Rana Sanaullah says PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 mayhem

10 minutes ago
 Usman Qamar wins gold medal in Special Olympics

Usman Qamar wins gold medal in Special Olympics

12 minutes ago
 NA body dismay over police chiefs' performance aga ..

NA body dismay over police chiefs' performance against power thieves

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.